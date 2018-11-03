KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.26. KKR & Co Inc posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co Inc.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.39 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.33 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

KKR opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 13,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $180,658.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 130,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,185 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,541,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,185,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.