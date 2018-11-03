KLA-Tencor (KLAC) PT Raised to $123.00

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for KLA-Tencor’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on KLA-Tencor from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on KLA-Tencor to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.54.

KLAC stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.29. 1,577,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. KLA-Tencor has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,537 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $182,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $151,215.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,669 shares in the company, valued at $177,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,880 shares of company stock worth $6,075,839. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,347,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,470,000 after purchasing an additional 118,632 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,092,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,405,000 after purchasing an additional 206,616 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 63.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,367,000 after acquiring an additional 388,591 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

