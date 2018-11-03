KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KLAC. Citigroup reduced their target price on KLA-Tencor from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on KLA-Tencor to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.54.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLAC traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $93.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,369. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. KLA-Tencor has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.62.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total value of $444,058.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $304,078.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,880 shares of company stock worth $6,075,839. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,554,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,367,000 after purchasing an additional 388,591 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 828,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 282,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1,026.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 260,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,272,000 after purchasing an additional 235,296 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.