Klabin (KLBAY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of KLBAY stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $10.69. 365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Klabin has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

