KMG Chemicals (KMG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Gabelli lowered KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KMG Chemicals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMG traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $76.19. 137,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,459. KMG Chemicals has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $79.35. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KMG Chemicals will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,214,000 after purchasing an additional 127,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after purchasing an additional 80,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 38.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 342,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 95,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KMG Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

