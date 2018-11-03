Knekted (KNT) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Knekted token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and LATOKEN. Knekted has a market cap of $164,269.00 and $9,420.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Knekted has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Knekted Token Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

