Kosmos Energy Ltd Com (KOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Nov 3rd, 2018

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd Com (LON:KOS) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd Com in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of KOS opened at GBX 514 ($6.72) on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd Com has a 12-month low of GBX 400 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 650 ($8.49).

