Kraft Heinz (KHC) Given a $65.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.74.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,275,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $82.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,612,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,759,000 after purchasing an additional 345,034 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

