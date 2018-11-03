Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s share price rose 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 647,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 674,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $268.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,470.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 23,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

