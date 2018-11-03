Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Receives $26.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 27.4% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 837,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 180,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 406,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.