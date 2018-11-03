L OREAL Co/ADR (LRLCY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

L OREAL Co/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRLCY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L OREAL Co/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L OREAL Co/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of L OREAL Co/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of L OREAL Co/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

L OREAL Co/ADR stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. L OREAL Co/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

L OREAL Co/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

