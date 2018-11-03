LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on OFS CR CO INC/COM (OCCI)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OFS CR CO INC/COM (NASDAQ:OCCI) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

OCCI traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,181. OFS CR CO INC/COM has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $19.00.

In other news, insider Bilal Rashid acquired 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About OFS CR CO INC/COM

OFS Credit Company, Inc operates as a closed-end management investment company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments, including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments, such as stressed and distressed credit situations and long/short credit investments; and other credit-related instruments.

