Lake Street Capital Raises Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Price Target to $75.00

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $51.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.62.

NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.54. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.39 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sheldon Wang sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $285,674.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO of HealthPocket, Inc. division Bruce Telkamp sold 7,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $324,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 127,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

