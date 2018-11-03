Lancaster Colony (LANC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LANC. CL King lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC opened at $167.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.87. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $115.81 and a 12-month high of $175.37.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 11.68%.

In other news, VP Douglas A. Fell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $77,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $123,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $201,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 28.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.