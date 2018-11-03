Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM) Insider Dennis George Gibson Sells 38,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) insider Dennis George Gibson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$15,580.00.

Dennis George Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 24th, Dennis George Gibson sold 52,200 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$22,968.00.

LAM opened at C$0.49 on Friday. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.55.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

