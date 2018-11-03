LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Trading 6.8% Higher

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $9.85. 637,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 510,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.65.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 144.6% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 222,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $842,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after buying an additional 156,994 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

