Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 225,595 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,983,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 225,595 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $128,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 597.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $3,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,027,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

