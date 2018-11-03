Linda (LINDA) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Linda has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and $35,133.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Graviex, BitFlip and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Linda has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002293 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000233 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Linda Profile

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 11,493,293,151 coins and its circulating supply is 11,044,521,433 coins. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

Buying and Selling Linda

Linda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, YoBit, Cryptopia, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

