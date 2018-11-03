Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 265,195 shares.The stock last traded at $19.02 and had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market cap of $738.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO S. Brett Caines sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $199,970.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,582.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $500,015. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $429,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $845,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 86.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $268,000. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.