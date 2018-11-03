Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $198,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,874,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,776,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,418,000 after purchasing an additional 974,556 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,818,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,581,000 after purchasing an additional 758,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,403 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,414,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,913,000 after purchasing an additional 165,931 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other news, Director Michael David Hankin purchased 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.93 per share, for a total transaction of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,590.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.