Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,200 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Harris were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harris by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harris in the second quarter valued at $289,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Harris by 43.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harris in the second quarter valued at $3,460,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harris in the second quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $7,471,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,570,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 18,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $3,025,149.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,407,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Harris stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. Harris Co. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $175.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Harris to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.22.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

