Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,300 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44,436 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 185.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 48.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $107.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $96.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

