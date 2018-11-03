Loop Capital Analysts Give Lumber Liquidators (LL) a $24.00 Price Target

Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Lumber Liquidators from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Lumber Liquidators from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE LL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,578. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $342.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after buying an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,862,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 582,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 187,635 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 379,061 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

