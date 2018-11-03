Loop Capital Cuts Facebook (FB) Price Target to $200.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Facebook to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.54.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,478,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,844,908. Facebook has a 1 year low of $139.03 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David B. Fischer sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.39, for a total value of $392,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.07, for a total transaction of $39,909,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,416,282 shares of company stock valued at $603,782,983. 17.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 4,170.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $1,072,219,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 21,254.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,830,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $430,727,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.