Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 48,018 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,018 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. The company products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. Its operates a distribution network that comprises beverage distributors, supermarkets, bars and restaurants, as well as small groceries, bakeries, snack bars and franchises, and points of sale in Brazil.

