Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush set a $115.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.11.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell purchased 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.