LPL Financial (LPLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LPL Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $402,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,516.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 35.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 328,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 88,242 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

