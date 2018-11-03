Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $329.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 337.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 379,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at $22,862,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

