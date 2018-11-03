Luxfer (LXFR) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.50

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 13036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

LXFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. KeyCorp set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $609.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous dividend of $0.12. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter worth $280,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 21.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter worth $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 641.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 30,803 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.