LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Stake Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,319 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $40,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $85.60 and a 1-year high of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

