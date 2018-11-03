M.D.C. (MDC) Price Target Cut to $31.00

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $29.50. 630,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,891.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,094.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,637,300 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in M.D.C. by 49.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,220,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after purchasing an additional 737,965 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 13.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in M.D.C. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

