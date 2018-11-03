Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) PT Set at $60.00 by Oppenheimer

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) received a $60.00 price target from equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:MIC traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,386. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 25.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Frost purchased 17,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.84 per share, with a total value of $796,699.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 37,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,730,715.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,143,903 shares of company stock valued at $53,065,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,587,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,595,000 after buying an additional 3,887,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,686,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 145,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,357,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after buying an additional 867,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,938,000 after buying an additional 631,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after buying an additional 550,250 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

