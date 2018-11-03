Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,201,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,180,659 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 7.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.75% of Visa worth $2,013,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,549,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,099,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,320,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,540 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,685,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,342,483,000 after acquiring an additional 639,522 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,192,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,012,232,000 after acquiring an additional 365,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 10.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,098,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,469,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $139.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.60 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $270.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.