MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMYT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 496,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,170. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.04. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 104,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,616,000 after acquiring an additional 57,242 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

