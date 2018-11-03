Makita (MKTAY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Makita from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.30. Makita has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $51.40.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

