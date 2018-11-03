Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

MLVF stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $157.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.15. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

In related news, SVP William Woolworth III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,628. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard Kent purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,877. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,569 shares of company stock valued at $788,949. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLVF has been the subject of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Malvern Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 5th.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

