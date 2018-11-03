Manchester Management Pr, Llc Purchases 26,100 Shares of Cipherloc Corp (CLOK) Stock

Cipherloc Corp (OTCMKTS:CLOK) major shareholder Manchester Management Pr, Llc purchased 26,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $48,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Manchester Management Pr, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 30th, Manchester Management Pr, Llc purchased 30,500 shares of Cipherloc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00.

Shares of CLOK stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Cipherloc Corp has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corporation provides data security solutions. It offers CipherLoc, a polymorphic key progression algorithm encryption cipher engine for use in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015.

