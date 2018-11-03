Manitex International (MNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $60.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

MNTX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.81 million, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.28. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Director Robert S. Gigliotti sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $51,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 130,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,525,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manitex International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

