Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,668,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

