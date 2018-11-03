Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Issues Earnings Results

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million.

Shares of MRLN remained flat at $$26.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,068. Marlin Business Services has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $31.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Marlin Business Services’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

A number of research firms have commented on MRLN. BidaskClub lowered Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

