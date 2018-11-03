Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 14,165,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,655,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $665.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Marvell Technology Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 16th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $36,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,004,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 248.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,789,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,377 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,359,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,069 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,065,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

