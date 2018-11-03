Masco Corp (MAS) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3,600.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco by 8,377.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,253,663.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 409.25% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.95.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

