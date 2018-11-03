Masco (MAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Masco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.95.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 409.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,253,663.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $146,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3,600.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 8,377.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

