Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.56% of Allison Transmission worth $38,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 87,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.52 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 90.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $242,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,606.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 111,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $5,770,232.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,714,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,664 shares of company stock valued at $20,046,606. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.