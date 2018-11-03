Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $49.62 Million Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,990,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,990 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $49,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 228.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 855,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 383.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 48,759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 465.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,472,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 3,681,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 666.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 156,136 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director David P. Smith purchased 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $262,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $483,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $2.95 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

