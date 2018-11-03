MassRoots (MSRT) versus Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) Head-To-Head Contrast

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots -76,661.37% N/A -1,116.92% Professional Diversity Network -66.34% -56.57% -32.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MassRoots and Professional Diversity Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $310,000.00 66.44 -$44.38 million N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network $22.05 million 0.57 -$22.28 million N/A N/A

Professional Diversity Network has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MassRoots and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Professional Diversity Network beats MassRoots on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10,266,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Limited.

