Mastercard Inc (MA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MA. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.24.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $197.72 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $140.61 and a 12 month high of $225.35. The stock has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 8.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

