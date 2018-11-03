Matomy Media Group (MTMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.70

Matomy Media Group Ltd (LON:MTMY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.70 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.70 ($0.24), with a volume of 185112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.27).

About Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd., a technology company, provides a portfolio of data-driven advertising platforms focusing on domain monetization and mobile digital advertising in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. It offers customized programmatic and performance solutions that are supported by data analytics and optimization technology.

