Maui Land & Pineapple (MLP) Releases Earnings Results

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%.

Shares of MLP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,766. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.