Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $14.91. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 102739 shares.

The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.30). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $508.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAXR. TD Securities lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC cut Maxar Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $536,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 74.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 96,608 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 839.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 46.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

